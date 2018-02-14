Intel 2017Q4 Graphics Stack Recipe Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 February 2018 at 04:51 AM EST.
Intel's Open-Source Technology Center has announced their 2017Q4 graphics stack recipe, which comes down to all of the system components they currently recommend for making a great Intel Linux system.

Their current recommendations include Linux 4.14.14+, Mesa 17.3.2, xf86-video-intel 2.99.917, libdrm 2.4.89, libva 2.0.0 ,Cairo 1.15.10, and X.org Server 1.19.6.

With the newer Mesa comes many OpenGL and Vulkan improvements for users of Intel graphics, the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel provides many Intel improvements for graphics and other areas of the CPUs, and comes down to all the components that currently jive well together and what they recommend until Linux 4.15 / Mesa 18.0 are further stabilized, etc.

It's a bit odd though they continue recommending xf86-video-intel 2.99.917 over xf86-video-modesetting with that Intel DDX effectively being unmaintained and the v2.99.917 development release now being three years old.

This latest graphics stack "recipe" can be viewed at 01.org.
