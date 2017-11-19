Intel 2017Q3 Graphics Stack Recipe Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 November 2017 at 05:32 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's Open-Source Technology Center has put out their quarterly Linux graphics driver stack upgrade in what they are calling the latest recipe.

As is the case with the open-source graphics drivers just being one centralized, universal component to be easily installed everywhere, their graphics stack recipe is just the picked versions of all the source components making up their driver.

The Intel 2017Q3 graphics stack recipe is Linux 4.13.5, Mesa 17.1.10, xf86-video-intel 2.99.917, libdrm 2.4.83, libva 2.0.0, Intel VA-API driver 2.0.0, Cairo 1.15.8, X.Org Server 1.19.0, and intel-gpu-tools 1.20.

Some of the recommendations are a bit peculiar like X.Org Server 1.19.0 that has had out point releases for months -- including with important security fixes -- and continuing to recommend the three year old xf86-video-intel 2.99.917 DDX driver rather than issuing a new driver release or simply xf86-video-modesetting as most are using these days. Also unfortunate to be endorsing Mesa 17.1 rather than the newer 17.2 stable series or Mesa 17.3 that will be out in the days ahead.

Anyhow, if wishing to follow their graphics stack recommendations, all the details can be found at 01.org.
