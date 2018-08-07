Intel Linux Driver Gets Fleshed Out For 2.5G Ethernet Controller Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 August 2018 at 08:44 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Taking shape on a branched version of the Linux kernel is the initial "IGC" driver providing support for Intel 2.5G Ethernet controllers.

The Intel IGC driver that's in development is supporting the I225-LM/I225-V 2.5G Ethernet adapters in its current stage. I haven't seen much listed on the Intel I225 2.5G Ethernet hardware but Intel.com lists it as a pre-release product under the "Foxville" codename.

2.5G Ethernet has been of some interest in recent years as while 10G+ is around (albeit not very common at least in consumer environments), 2.5G (and 5G) can still operate over existing CAT5E/CAT6 Ethernet cable while 10G speeds and higher cannot work with existing cabling.

The several thousand lines of code implementing this initial basic Intel 2.5G Ethernet hardware driver, which was published earlier today, can be found via the jkirsher/next-queue.git Git branch of the Linux kernel. It's getting late for entering net-next for then hitting the Linux 4.19 kernel, but hopefully we'll see this new Intel network hardware support readied in time for the following Linux 5.0 kernel cycle.

Kudos to Intel on being quite punctual with their Linux hardware enablement and generally ahead of product releases.
