Intel Reveals Few More Details Regarding 11th Gen "Rocket Lake" Processors

While 11th Gen "Rocket Lake" desktop processors aren't expected to be released until the end of Q1'2021, given the interest building around AMD Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" processors, Intel revealed a few more details today about their next-generation wares.
Intel reiterated that Rocket Lake S is on track for Q1'2021 and will combine Cypress Cove cores with Gen12 Xe Graphics. Nothing new and was already expected based on prior Linux patches. Intel says that Rocket Lake will provide "double-digit percentage IPC performance improvements" gen-over-gen and enhanced graphics.
The other features they are calling out today with Rocket Lake include:
- New Cypress Cove architecture featuring Ice Lake Core architecture and Tiger Lake Graphics architecture.
- Double-digit percentage IPC performance improvement.
- Better gen-over-gen performance.
- Up to 20 CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes for more configuration flexibility.
- Enhanced Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe Graphics architecture.
- Intel® Quick Sync Video, offering better video transcoding and hardware acceleration for latest codecs.
- New overclocking features for more flexible tuning performance.
- Intel® Deep Learning Boost and VNNI support.
Given our great graphics and successes with Xe Graphics on Linux we are certainly looking forward to finally seeing Gen9 replaced on the desktop by Gen12 graphics. That should be very exciting for desktop integrated graphics and a big leap given how long we've been stuck there with Gen9 graphics. The Cypress Cove performance will also be interesting to look at too and how well it's clocked with being a 14nm backport.
Intel shared their few Rocket Lake details ahead of next week's Ryzen 5000 series availability via the Intel Newsroom.
