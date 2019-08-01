Intel Launches 11 New Icelake CPUs - Still Just Laptops/2-in-1s Up To 4 Cores

Intel today announced 11 new 10th Gen "Icelake" CPUs for 2-in-1s and laptops.These new Intel CPUs are exciting for their support for DL-BOOST, up to 1 TFLOP of GPU compute capabilities from the Gen11 graphics, WiFi 6, and Thunderbolt 3. But less exciting is that these new Intel CPUs are still topping out at just four cores / eight threads.At the top end is the Intel Core i7-1068G7 with 4 cores / 8 threads, Iris Plus Graphics with 64 EUs, 8MB cache, 2.3GHz base clock, 4.1GHz max single core turbo, and 3.6GHz max all-core turbo while having a 28 Watt TDP. Their least powerful part is the Intel Core i3-1000G1 with two cores / four threads, 4MB cache, UHD Graphics with 32 EUs, 1.1GHz base clock, and 3.2GHz turbo.If you haven't noticed already, yes, these CPUs are bringing yet another new naming convention for Intel processors.

These new CPUs are expected to begin appearing in laptops and 2-in-1 devices this "holiday season" so unfortunately it doesn't look like there will be any new designs out in time for back to school shopping.More details at Intel.com