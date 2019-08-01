Intel Launches 11 New Icelake CPUs - Still Just Laptops/2-in-1s Up To 4 Cores
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 August 2019 at 09:17 AM EDT. 7 Comments
INTEL --
Intel today announced 11 new 10th Gen "Icelake" CPUs for 2-in-1s and laptops.

These new Intel CPUs are exciting for their support for DL-BOOST, up to 1 TFLOP of GPU compute capabilities from the Gen11 graphics, WiFi 6, and Thunderbolt 3. But less exciting is that these new Intel CPUs are still topping out at just four cores / eight threads.

At the top end is the Intel Core i7-1068G7 with 4 cores / 8 threads, Iris Plus Graphics with 64 EUs, 8MB cache, 2.3GHz base clock, 4.1GHz max single core turbo, and 3.6GHz max all-core turbo while having a 28 Watt TDP. Their least powerful part is the Intel Core i3-1000G1 with two cores / four threads, 4MB cache, UHD Graphics with 32 EUs, 1.1GHz base clock, and 3.2GHz turbo.

If you haven't noticed already, yes, these CPUs are bringing yet another new naming convention for Intel processors.


These new CPUs are expected to begin appearing in laptops and 2-in-1 devices this "holiday season" so unfortunately it doesn't look like there will be any new designs out in time for back to school shopping.

More details at Intel.com.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Begins Preparing For Multi-GPU Support
Intel's OpenCL "NEO" Linux Driver Stack Rolls Out The Experimental SYCL Support
Intel Uses Its SIGGRAPH "CREATE" Event To Talk Up More Software Advancements
Intel's LLVM-Based SYCL Compiler Continues Taking Shape
Intel's Linux Driver To Load HuC Firmware By Default For Icelake+
Intel Is Still Working On Upstreaming SGX Enclave Support To Linux - Now At 21 Revisions
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed