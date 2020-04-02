Days after AMD announced their full Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPU line-up, Intel has now introduced their 10th Gen Core H-series processors.
For competing against the Ryzen 9 4900H, Intel now has the Core i9 10980HK processor. This top-end Intel mobile CPU is eight cores / sixteen threads and features a 5.3GHz turbo frequency. This 45 Watt TDP mobile CPU has a 3.1GHz base frequency.
In the 10th Gen H-Series line-up is also the Core i9 10750HK processor with a 5.0GHz turbo. The 10th Gen H-Series line-up remains on a 14nm process.
More details at Intel Newsroom. I haven't heard on any Linux testing prospects though at least do plan on picking up a Ryzen 4000 series laptop for Linux testing this month soon as finding any in-stock availability.
