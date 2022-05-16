Inkscape 1.2 Open-Source Vector Graphics Program Released

It's been nearly one year since the release of Inkscape 1.1 while today it has been succeeded by Inkscape 1.2 as a major feature update.
Inkscape 1.2 adds support for documents to hold multiple pages, editable markers and dash patterns, on-canvas alignment snapping and snap settings redesign, a new "tiling" live path effect, gradient dithering, updates to the SVG Font Editor, various performance improvements, and a lot of continued work refining the user-interface. There is also the usual assortment of crash and bug fixes.
Downloads and to learn more about Inkscape 1.2 as this leading open-source SVG/Vector graphics editor via Inkscape.org.
