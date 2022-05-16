Inkscape 1.2 Open-Source Vector Graphics Program Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 May 2022 at 06:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
It's been nearly one year since the release of Inkscape 1.1 while today it has been succeeded by Inkscape 1.2 as a major feature update.

Inkscape 1.2 adds support for documents to hold multiple pages, editable markers and dash patterns, on-canvas alignment snapping and snap settings redesign, a new "tiling" live path effect, gradient dithering, updates to the SVG Font Editor, various performance improvements, and a lot of continued work refining the user-interface. There is also the usual assortment of crash and bug fixes.


Inkscape 1.2 released today after nearly one year in development.


Downloads and to learn more about Inkscape 1.2 as this leading open-source SVG/Vector graphics editor via Inkscape.org.
