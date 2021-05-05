The release candidate of the upcoming Inkscape 1.1 open-source vector graphics editor is now available for testing.
The Inkscape 1.1-rc1 release is the last step before officially releasing this first major post-1.0 Inkscape version. Inkscape 1.1 introduces a welcome dialog, a command palette to help with keyboard shortcuts, a new outline overlay mode, a rewritten dialog docking system, support for exporting as JPEG / TIFF / optimized PNG / WebP directly from the editor, and a wide variety of other improvements.
The Inkscape 1.1 release candidate can be downloaded from Inkscape.org. There is also the work-in-progress 1.1 release notes for those interested.
