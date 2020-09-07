Following the major Inkscape 1.0 release happening back in May for this very popular, cross-platform vector graphics program there is the first point release now available.
Inkscape 1.0.1 comes with globs of fixes throughout... There are about one dozen crash fixes, various tool fixes, better performance (no longer unresponsive) when opening documents with lots of style tags, extensions work, command line improvements, and much more in the way of fixes and further polishing.
Besides many fixes as well as translation updates, there are also a few new features with Inkscape 1.0.1. The Inkscape 1.0.1 feature work includes an experimental Scribus PDF export extension, the selectors and CSS dialog are no longer hidden as they were in the 1.0.0 release, interpolate gradients support, and other minor additions.
Download links for the various platform binaries and more details on all of the Inkscape 1.0.1 changes can be found over on Inkscape.org.
