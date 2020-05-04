Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 4 May 2020 at 02:41 PM EDT.
Inkscape 1.0 is finally here! This open-source vector graphics editor that has been around for nearly two decades has finally reached 1.0 status.

Inkscape 1.0 is a big release besides the version number. Inkscape 1.0 marks the port to the GTK3 tool-kit from GTK2, HiDPI support and other user-interface improvements, better performance, many new vector graphics features, customizable theme support, and a hell of a lot more.

Learn more about the big Inkscape 1.0 release over on Inkscape.org.
10 Comments
