Ingenic X2000/X2000E MIPS IoT Processor Supported By Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 October 2020 at 08:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Linux 5.10 kernel is bringing support for new MIPS-based Ingenic SoCs.

The China-based Ingenic Semiconductor announced the X2000 series this summer as the latest in their XBurst1-based SoCs that are based on the MIPS32 architecture. The X2000/X2000E is designed for use within IoT applications as alternatives to ARM and RISC-V SoCs.

The Ingenic X2000/X2000E are fabbed at 28nm and feature two MIPS32 cores clocked at 1.2~1.5GHz. The X2000 supports 128MB of LPDDR3 memory while the X2000E can handle 256MB of LPDDR2 memory. Again, these SoCs are intended just for specialized IoT use-cases.


With the Linux 5.10 kernel there is now the bits added for detecting the Ingenic X2000 series. Additionally, there is a DeviceTree addition for supporting the YSH/ATIL CU2000 module with Neo backplane development board that uses the Ingenic X2000E.

The MIPS changes this cycle also now allow Ingeic SoC support to be built into generic MIPS kernel images and have other general MIPS improvements too.
Add A Comment
Related News
PowerPC 601 Support Retired In Linux 5.10 While Continuing To Bring Up POWER10
Intel Rewrites Old Haswell-Era Audio Driver Due To Bugs, Plus DG1 Audio For Linux 5.10
AMD Laptops With Radeon dGPU Graphics Receive Fix For Poor Linux Power Management
Hardware Monitoring Updates For Linux 5.10 Are Led By AMD Zen 3 Support
New Intel / AMD Hardware Support Come With Linux 5.10 "Perf" Additions
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
XFS File-System With Linux 5.10 Punts Year 2038 Problem To The Year 2486
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features