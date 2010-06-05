Adding to the Linux 5.6 excitement is the hardware enablement of the MIPS-based Ingenic X1000 SoC.
The Ingenic X1000 SoC has been out for over four years by this Chinese chip vendor and features their XBurst MIPS-based cores with clock speeds up to 1.0GHz and other modern features. Of MIPS chips out there, the Ingenic X1000 is fairly interesting.
With the Linux 5.6 kernel, the mainline kernel can now drive the Ingenic X1000. As part of this work for Linux 5.6, the YSH & ATIL CU Neo development board is now supported.
Other MIPS changes for Linux 5.6 include allow the Loongson64 kernels to be built against the newer MIPS64r2 ISA, and preparation for SGI Origin 3 support.
