Ingenic X1000 SoC Being Supported By The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 February 2020 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Adding to the Linux 5.6 excitement is the hardware enablement of the MIPS-based Ingenic X1000 SoC.

The Ingenic X1000 SoC has been out for over four years by this Chinese chip vendor and features their XBurst MIPS-based cores with clock speeds up to 1.0GHz and other modern features. Of MIPS chips out there, the Ingenic X1000 is fairly interesting.

With the Linux 5.6 kernel, the mainline kernel can now drive the Ingenic X1000. As part of this work for Linux 5.6, the YSH & ATIL CU Neo development board is now supported.

Other MIPS changes for Linux 5.6 include allow the Loongson64 kernels to be built against the newer MIPS64r2 ISA, and preparation for SGI Origin 3 support.
Add A Comment
Related News
Raspberry Pi Foundation Gets Back To Working On A Vulkan Driver - New Effort By Igalia
USB4 Support Lands In The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
The Big Set Of x86 Changes Hit The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Many Linux 5.6 Sound Driver Updates Especially On The Intel / Sound Open Firmware Front
Power Management + ACPI Updates Submitted For The Linux 5.6 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s