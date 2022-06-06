Ikey Doherty Returning To Work Full-Time On Serpent OS Linux Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 June 2022 at 03:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Ikey Doherty started the Solus Linux distribution then disappeared and wrote an open letter on Phoronix about his absence, also was employed by Intel for a year to work on their Clear Linux distribution, had a brief stint starting a game/software development company, and then started the Serpent OS Linux distribution. He's still been working on Serpent OS but then was working full-time elsewhere but now has decided to return full-time to working on his latest Linux distribution.

After leading his Lispy Snake software / game development studio, Ikey Doherty went on to working at Codethink full-time as a software engineer. he was at the Codethink consulting firm just since earlier in 2022 but has decided to focus full-time on Serpent OS beginning in early July.

Serpent OS has been focused on being a modern Linux distribution that is well engineered and highly optimized for modern hardware. Ikey has been ambitious with his technical goals for this original Linux distribution but held back by time/resources. Serpent OS is also where former Solus core team member Joshua Strobl decided to shift his attention to after stepping away from Solus.

Ikey wrote in a new blog post on Monday, "I’m returning to full time work on Serpent OS...Despite having enjoyment at my current position, the reality is that my passion and focus is Serpent OS. I’m now in a transition process and will ramp up my efforts with Serpent OS...I’ll begin accelerating works and enabling community contribution so we can get the derailed-alpha train back on the tracks. I have absolute faith in this project, the community and our shared ability to deliver the OS and tooling. To achieve it will require far more of my time and I’m perfectly willing to give it."


Those wanting to learn more about Serpent OS can visit the Linux distribution project site at SerpentOS.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Genode OS 22.05 Adds WireGuard VPN Support, Linux Device Driver Updates
NixOS 22.05 Released With New Graphical Installer
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
AlmaLinux 9.0 Released As Community, Free Alternative To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0
Microsoft Releases CBL-Mariner 1.0 May 2022 Linux Distro Update
AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta Available For Testing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions New "HTE" Subsystem Looking To Land In Linux 5.19
Asahi Linux Celebrates First Triangle On The Apple M1 With Fully Open-Source Driver
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
System76 & HP Formally Launch The HP Dev One AMD Ryzen Laptop With Pop!_OS Linux
Coreboot 4.17 Brings New Motherboards, AMD PSB, Doom Game Ported To Run As A Payload
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Firefox Nightly Tries For VA-API Video Acceleration For Mesa Users