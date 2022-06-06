Ikey Doherty Returning To Work Full-Time On Serpent OS Linux Distribution

Ikey Doherty started the Solus Linux distribution then disappeared and wrote an open letter on Phoronix about his absence, also was employed by Intel for a year to work on their Clear Linux distribution, had a brief stint starting a game/software development company, and then started the Serpent OS Linux distribution. He's still been working on Serpent OS but then was working full-time elsewhere but now has decided to return full-time to working on his latest Linux distribution.
After leading his Lispy Snake software / game development studio, Ikey Doherty went on to working at Codethink full-time as a software engineer. he was at the Codethink consulting firm just since earlier in 2022 but has decided to focus full-time on Serpent OS beginning in early July.
Serpent OS has been focused on being a modern Linux distribution that is well engineered and highly optimized for modern hardware. Ikey has been ambitious with his technical goals for this original Linux distribution but held back by time/resources. Serpent OS is also where former Solus core team member Joshua Strobl decided to shift his attention to after stepping away from Solus.
Ikey wrote in a new blog post on Monday, "I’m returning to full time work on Serpent OS...Despite having enjoyment at my current position, the reality is that my passion and focus is Serpent OS. I’m now in a transition process and will ramp up my efforts with Serpent OS...I’ll begin accelerating works and enabling community contribution so we can get the derailed-alpha train back on the tracks. I have absolute faith in this project, the community and our shared ability to deliver the OS and tooling. To achieve it will require far more of my time and I’m perfectly willing to give it."
Those wanting to learn more about Serpent OS can visit the Linux distribution project site at SerpentOS.com.
