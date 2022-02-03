Igalia Developing Wolvic Browser To Succeed Firefox Reality
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 3 February 2022 at 02:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
A few years ago Mozilla started Firefox Reality as a browser focused on AR/VR mixed reality. Like Mozilla's other failed projects, Firefox Reality is being tossed into the scrap bin next to the likes of Firefox OS and Firefox Send. But thanks to the nature of open-source, the work is being continued on independently by Igalia with the new Wolvic project.

After four years Mozilla decided to end Firefox Reality development. Soon Firefox Reality will be removed from the app stores where it currently exists for various VR/AR headsets. Their ending of Firefox Reality was announced today but is being immediately picked up by the folks at Igalia with the new Wolvic project.


Igalia announced they are continuing work on this open-source XR/VR browser code-base. They will be developing Wolvic via this GitHub repository.


Wolvic.org is their new project site.
