Igalia's VkRunner Is Helping To Check The Quality Of Vulkan Drivers
VkRunner is a tool inspired by Mesa's Piglit shader runner and developed by consulting firm Igalia initially as part of their work on the Intel Linux graphics driver stack. VkRunner allows for running a variety of Vulkan shaders for testing a driver's compiler back-end.

VkRunner has been in the works for a while and today at FOSDEM 2019, Neil Roberts of Igalia presented on this shader testing tool. VkRunner has become quite featureful and presently supports all Vulkan shader stages, can handle UBOs and SSBOs, supports drawing of vertex data, and moving forward they plan on image/texture support and other features.

Those wanting to learn more about VkRunner can do so via this PDF slide deck of the FOSDEM 2019 presentation. VkRunner can be found via GitHub for driver testing.
