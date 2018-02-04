Igalia's Battle Getting Chromium Running Nicely On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 4 February 2018 at 07:40 AM EST. 24 Comments
WAYLAND --
Igalia has been one of the companies working on improving Chromium's support for Wayland and they shared their story about it at this weekend's FOSDEM 2018 event in Brussels.

The Igalia consulting firm has been spending a lot of time and resources on improving Chromium's support for Wayland and getting it to parity with the X11 code paths. With their work they have upstream in mind and work to get as much code as possible back upstream in the Google sources.

They have made much progress and do have the Chromium browser running on Wayland with the latest code, but they consider it at an alpha level for testing.


Among the work left is fixing drag-and-drop, clipboard interaction between Chromium and the host, multi-screen support, non-English keyboard layouts, and ensuring no other feature losses or performance penalties compared to the Linux X11 support. There is also more work to do with AGL and eventually upstream all of the code as well as releasing desktop installers for the happy Chromium-on-Wayland state.


The PDF slides from Igalia going over their work can be found here. Their work-in-progress code is hosted here.
24 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Purism Might Develop An X11-Free Wayland Compositor Aligned With GNOME
Libinput 1.10 Is On The Way To Remove Touchpad Hysteresis
Some Of What's Coming For Wayland's Weston 4.0 Compositor
Wayland 1.15 & Weston 4.0 Planning For Release Next Month
Wayland Made More Inroads In 2017
Wlroots Is A New, Modular Wayland Compositor Library
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
KWin Developer's Response To The GNOME CSD Initiative
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features