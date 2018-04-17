Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 April 2018 at 06:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Of the many great features/changes for Linux 4.17, one of the most exciting to us is the idle power efficiency and performance-per-Watt improvements on some systems thanks to a rework to the kernel's idle loop handling. Rafael Wysocki and Thomas Ilsche as two of the developers working on this big code change presented on their work today for this CPU idle loop ordering problem and its resolution.

Taking place yesterday through tomorrow is the second annual OSPM Summit in Pisa, Italy. The OSPM summit is about power management and scheduling within the Linux kernel. Today is when Wysocki and Ilsche took the stage to talk about this CPU idle code situation.

Fortunately, the OSPM event is being streamed on YouTube for those wishing to learn more about this work from the comfort of your own home or office.


I will have up some more Linux 4.17 kernel power consumption tests in the coming days further looking at this corrected behavior.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Broadcom VC5 DRM Driver Might Soon Be On Its Way To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
A Last Minute Linux 4.17 Pull To Help Non-PCID Systems With KPTI Meltdown Performance
Remaining Subsystem Updates Land Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
DRM Drivers Get Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
GIMP Punts Painting Off To Separate Thread
GNOME 3.28.1 Released With Several Refinements