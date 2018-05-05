Intel Icelake Support Added To Mesa's Libdrm

It looks like Intel's Icelake "Gen 11" graphics driver support for Linux will be squared away well before seeing any hardware in the hands of consumers.
On the DRM kernel driver side there is initial support with Linux 4.17 albeit is still considered preliminary/alpha hardware support. The Icelake graphics support will continue to be refined and improved upon for kernel releases to come, just as with Linux 4.17 the Cannonlake graphics hardware support is now considered stable.
On the Mesa driver side, Mesa 18.1 is bringing initial Icelake support but again will be improved upon over forthcoming quarterly Mesa3D updates to its OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
Tieing the Mesa components and kernel DRM driver together is the Mesa DRM library: libdrm. As of this week, the basic Icelake support was merged. Granted, it's quite straight-forward on the libdrm side of mostly adding the PCI IDs and marking it as the new "Gen 11" generation.
With Cannonlake CPUs not expected to ship in mass now until 2019 and Icelake coming after that, it's looking like the Icelake Linux open-source graphics driver support should be in great shape by the time the hardware is available via retail channels - Intel continues doing a great job getting their open-source hardware enablement code out early.
