Intel Icelake Support Added To Mesa's Libdrm
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 May 2018 at 07:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
It looks like Intel's Icelake "Gen 11" graphics driver support for Linux will be squared away well before seeing any hardware in the hands of consumers.

On the DRM kernel driver side there is initial support with Linux 4.17 albeit is still considered preliminary/alpha hardware support. The Icelake graphics support will continue to be refined and improved upon for kernel releases to come, just as with Linux 4.17 the Cannonlake graphics hardware support is now considered stable.

On the Mesa driver side, Mesa 18.1 is bringing initial Icelake support but again will be improved upon over forthcoming quarterly Mesa3D updates to its OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.

Tieing the Mesa components and kernel DRM driver together is the Mesa DRM library: libdrm. As of this week, the basic Icelake support was merged. Granted, it's quite straight-forward on the libdrm side of mostly adding the PCI IDs and marking it as the new "Gen 11" generation.


With Cannonlake CPUs not expected to ship in mass now until 2019 and Icelake coming after that, it's looking like the Icelake Linux open-source graphics driver support should be in great shape by the time the hardware is available via retail channels - Intel continues doing a great job getting their open-source hardware enablement code out early.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Lands shaderInt16 Support
Intel Sends In Their First Batch Of Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 4.18
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Adds Initial Support For Icelake
Jim Keller Reportedly Joins Intel After AMD, Tesla Stint
Intel OpenCL NEO Compute Stack Moves To "Production" Quality OpenCL 2.1
Intel 2018Q1 Graphics Stack Recipe
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
GCC 9 Looks Set To Remove Intel MPX Support