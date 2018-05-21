IWOCL OpenCL 2018 Videos Start Appearing Online
Taking place last week in Oxford, UK was IWOCL 2018: the International Workshop on OpenCL. For those that couldn't make this compute conference, session videos have begun appearing online.

There is the conference program for those that are curious about the sessions that took place during this annual OpenCL conference. Eventually, slide decks should be available from there too.

The most prominent session video of interest to hobbyists and general OpenCL developers/users will likely be The Khronos Group's President, Neil Trevett, providing a "state of the nation" on CL:


Additional IWOCL videos are available via YouTube.
