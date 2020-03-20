IWD Linux Wireless Daemon Adds Full MAC Randomization, Override Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 20 March 2020 at 07:09 AM EDT.
Intel's IWD wireless daemon for Linux systems has added full MAC randomization support as well as manual MAC override capabilities, similar to the MAC spoofing capabilities generally offered by other Linux networking components.

For those wanting to randomize their MAC address in the name of privacy on public networks or in handling access control issues on public WiFi networks, IWD is now plumbed to quite easily do so or if wanting to manually override your MAC address.

IWD now has an AlwaysRandomizeAddress if wanting to randomize your MAC address on each connect to a network. The MAC address will be auto-generated between connections and always ensure a new unique address.

Meanwhile there is also now the AddressOverride option if wanting to manually specify a valid MAC address to use.

These improvements to IWD were merged this week to the Intel open-source project with those commits having more details on these new options. These improvements will be part of the forthcoming IWD 1.6 release.
