Last week marked the release of IWD 0.2, the second public release of this WiFi daemon for Linux systems destined as a replacement for WPA Supplicant.
It was back at the end of 2016 that the code was made public while now there is finally the second version release. IWD 0.2 brings support for several new features as well as several bug fixes.
Enhancements include support for EAPoL over NL80211, agent functionality to client, and authentication methods of EAP-PWD and EAP-GTC.
The fixes include handling disconnects better, an issue with string start calculation for MS-CHAP v2, and other issues resolved.
This updated Intel wireless daemon can be downloaded from Git.
