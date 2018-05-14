IWD 0.2 Released For Advancing Intel's Linux WiFi Daemon
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 May 2018 at 05:39 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Last week marked the release of IWD 0.2, the second public release of this WiFi daemon for Linux systems destined as a replacement for WPA Supplicant.

It was back at the end of 2016 that the code was made public while now there is finally the second version release. IWD 0.2 brings support for several new features as well as several bug fixes.

Enhancements include support for EAPoL over NL80211, agent functionality to client, and authentication methods of EAP-PWD and EAP-GTC.

The fixes include handling disconnects better, an issue with string start calculation for MS-CHAP v2, and other issues resolved.

This updated Intel wireless daemon can be downloaded from Git.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Mesa Driver Prepares To Kill Off The Blitter
Intel Icelake Support Added To Mesa's Libdrm
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Lands shaderInt16 Support
Intel Sends In Their First Batch Of Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 4.18
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Adds Initial Support For Icelake
Jim Keller Reportedly Joins Intel After AMD, Tesla Stint
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official