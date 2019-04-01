IWD 0.18 Wireless Daemon Brings Fast Initial Link Setup
Released this weekend was IWD 0.18 as the latest version of the Intel-developed wireless daemon for Linux systems.

The main feature with IWD 0.18 is support for FILS, the Fast Initial Link Setup. Fast Initial Link Setup is part of the 802.11ai specification for allowing a WLAN client to setup a secure link within 100ms.

Besides the Fast Initial Link Setup the IWD 0.18 release also offers fixes around problems with FT-PSK handshake failures, group renegotiation, and handling of stale scan results.

IWD 0.18 is available from the Kernel.org Git. IWD is the multi-year effort that ultimately wants to be the new wireless daemon and replacing the likes of WPA_Supplicant, but it still appears to be a long journey ahead.
