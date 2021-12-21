IO_uring Network Zero-Copy Transmit Continues Looking Great For Linux
Sent out last month were an early set of patches working on IO_uring zero-copy send support for the networking subsystem. This work to boost the throughput potential has evolved now into a second revision of the patches and continues looking very promising.

This work by Pavel Begunkov is for wiring up zero-copy send support with IO_uring, initially for IPv4/UDP while TCP support is also in the works. The v2 patches out today are still being treated as "request for comments", but the performance numbers and overall direction appear to be in good standing.

Since the original version, the requests/s performance is up by another 10~12% for peak performance. There are also other small changes and code improvements with v2.


See more details with this patch series.
