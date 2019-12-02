Imagination Announces IMG A-Series To Deliver 2.5x Faster Performance Over Current PowerVR
Imagination today announced the IMG A-Series as their next-generation GPU cores and architecture that deliver 2.5x faster performance for the same area and same power to their current-generation PowerVR graphics processors.

The IMG A-Series is being advertised as offering a 2.5x increased performance figure, 8x faster at AI processing, and 60% lower power than current-generation PowerVR hardware. Imagination refers to their new IMG A-Series as "The GPU of Everything." The A-Series IP will be available for hardware in 2020 and does support Vulkan 1.1 among other 3D standards.

Sadly though it does look like the IMG A-Series software drivers will remain proprietary/closed-source blobs thus greatly reducing their chances for success at least with our crowd.

More details on the A-Series via IMGTec.com.
