Intel IGC 1.0.9933 Brings DG2/Alchemist & Xe HPC Improvements, More SPIR-V Plumbing
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 January 2022 at 01:49 PM EST. Add A Comment
Starting off a new year Intel's open-source compute stack developers have published the Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) 1.0.9933 release that is used for their OpenCL / oneAPI Level Zero support on Linux and also used by their graphics driver on Windows.

Notable with today's IGC 1.0.9933 release is DG2 (Alchemist) and Xe HPC "Ponte Vecchio" support within IGC's Vector Compute "VC" backend. The IGC compiler and associated open-source Compute-Runtime components have been seeing a lot of DG2 and Xe HPC "PVC" enablement over the past two months, following all the Linux kernel driver work that continues to happen for enabling these forthcoming GPUs/accelerators on fully open-source driver stacks.


With the latest compiler platform changes, a set of 33 PCI IDs were reserved for DG2/Alchemist. That's quite a lot of PCI IDs to be reserved even when considering often times there are extra for future but currently unplanned products, reserved for early engineering / pre-production samples, and similar cases. Other workarounds and new compiler options were also added in relation to DG2 and Ponte Vecchio.

IGC 1.0.9933 also has an assortment of other compiler improvements, including a lot of various SPIR-V additions.

See the 1.0.9933 tag on GitHub for the full list of Intel Graphics Compiler changes with this open-source update.
