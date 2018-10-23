IBM s390 Code For Linux 4.20 Bringing Several Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 October 2018 at 04:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Should you be into Linux on z Systems, the IBM s390 code for the Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle is coming with several feature additions.

The s390 code is bringing a few features that have been available on other platforms for a while including KASAN (Kernel Address Sanitizer) as well as support for virtually mapped kernel stacks.

The IBM s390 Linux kernel code also has improved access control around its Zcrypt driver, the pkey API can now provide random protected keys, and a rework to the early boot code.

The pull request that also outlines a number of bug fixes to the Linux kernel s390 code can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
LG Gram Laptops To Be Better Supported By The Next Linux Kernel
PCI Peer-To-Peer Memory Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0
New Details On System76's Open-Source Hardware Plans Come To Light
Linux's LoRa Is Ready To Deliver Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless
Purism Shares The Latest Librem 5 Smartphone Progress - Dev Kits Going Out Soon
Linux's Qualcomm Ath10k Driver Getting WoWLAN, WCN3990 Support
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel