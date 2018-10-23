Should you be into Linux on z Systems, the IBM s390 code for the Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle is coming with several feature additions.
The s390 code is bringing a few features that have been available on other platforms for a while including KASAN (Kernel Address Sanitizer) as well as support for virtually mapped kernel stacks.
The IBM s390 Linux kernel code also has improved access control around its Zcrypt driver, the pkey API can now provide random protected keys, and a rework to the early boot code.
The pull request that also outlines a number of bug fixes to the Linux kernel s390 code can be found via this pull request.
