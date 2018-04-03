IBM s390 Continues Working On Spectre Defense With Linux 4.17, VirtIO GPU Emulation
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 April 2018 at 08:05 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
With the Linux 4.17 kernel the s390 architecture updates include more mitigation work around the Spectre Variant One and Two vulnerabilities.

The latest Spectre defensive measures for the IBM s390 architecture include consolidating the Spectre-related s390 code, automatic enabling/disabling of Spectre Variant Two for Expolines and Nobp methods, system log messages now when Spectre Variant Two is enabled, and enabling the CPU vulnerabilities option and attribute functions for reporting of Spectre V1 and V2 state. So it's mostly cleaning up and organizing of the Spectre code for s390 and ensuring the user is informed about the state of their hardware.

Other s390 work for Linux 4.17 includes support for persistent configuration data via the SCLP Store Data interface, VirtIO GPU emulation support in QEMU, support for Format-3 channel path descriptors, and various other bug fixes and improvements.

More details on the s390 work for the Linux 4.17 kernel cycle can be found via this pull request.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.17 Kicks Off Another Busy Cycle
XFS Gets Lazy Time Support In Linux 4.17, Other Improvements
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model Going Into The 4.17 Kernel
Linux 4.17 Sees Port To Andes NDS32 CPU Architecture
Red Hat Developer Posts Patches As A Baby Step To Converting Linux Kernel To C++
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs