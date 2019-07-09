IBM Completes Its Acquisition Of Red Hat
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 9 July 2019 at 08:45 AM EDT. 1 Comment
After announcing the deal last October, IBM today closed on its acquisition of Red Hat.

IBM is now officially in control of Red Hat. In today's press announcement they reaffirm it's part of their cloud play, "Together, IBM and Red Hat will unlock the true value of hybrid cloud. By combining the power and flexibility of Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies with the scale and depth of IBM’s innovation and industry expertise, customers now have access to the tools needed to accelerate their cloud journey."

With this $34 billion (USD) acquisition, IBM says they will still let Red Hat retain its independence and neutrality, continue the same development model, Jim Whitehurst will continue to lead Red Hat, and IBM will maintain the existing Red Hat headquarters/facilities/brands/practices.

More details in today's press release.
