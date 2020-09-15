IBM Contributing A2O Processor Core To OpenPOWER Community
15 September 2020
IBM announced today at the OpenPOWER Summit 2020 that they are contributing the A2O POWER processor core and Open Cognitive Environment to the OpenPOWER community.

The A2O processor core is now open-source as a POWER ISA core for embedded use in SoC designs. The A2O offers better single threaded performance over its predecessor and supports 2-way SMT, PowerISA 2.07, and a modular design.


On 7nm production IBM estimates the A20 processor core can operate at 3.0GHz at 0.25 Watts or 4.2GHz at 0.85 Watts per core. But this core was designed originally for 45nm where it is consuming 1.49 Watts at 2.30GHz.

RTL and other documentation on this POWER processor core can be found via GitHub. More details at OpenPOWERFoundation.org.

