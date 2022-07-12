IBM Announces New Power10 Servers

12 July 2022
IBM this morning announced more Power10 servers being added to their portfolio, now including mid-range and scale-out platforms based on this latest POWER architecture.

Complementing the IBM Power10 E1080 announced last September, IBM has now grown the Power10 family to include the mid-range Power10 E1050 , the entry-level Power S1014, and the S1022 / S1024 servers. With these new servers, IBM continues offering options of pay-as-you-go and by-the-minute metering for on-premise private clouds as financing options.


More details for those interested in IBM's new Power10 server options can learn more at IBM.com.

Sadly, not all of the POWER10 firmware is open-source and in turn there aren't any Power10 options from the likes of Raptor Computing or any other affordable Power10 options for enthusiasts.
