IBM Begins Plumbing "Future" Processor Into GCC Compiler - POWER10?
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 23 May 2019 at 12:01 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
IBM engineers have landed initial support for "-mcpu=future" into the GCC compiler... As they say in the commit message, "a future architecture level, as yet unnamed."

This IBM "future" processor is being added to the POWER architecture code succeeding POWER9. More than likely, its the early enablement work for POWER10.

There have been talk of IBM/OpenPOWER POWER10 processors coming on a 10nm process in 2020 and it looks like they are getting that compiler toolchain support into GCC 10. POWER10 is expected to better compete with Intel 2nd Gen Xeon Scalable and AMD EPYC "Rome" processors and offer better performance-per-watt and deep learning / big data capabilities over POWER9. POWER10 will continue to feature PCI Express 4.0 as well as the latest NVIDIA NVLink and other updated capabilities. Public details on POWER10 are still light.

As of today in GCC SVN/Git, it simply adds the new future target without exposing any new architectural details. Expect more POWER "future" processor enablement to happen in this open-source compiler toolchain soon.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
ESR Switches To Threadripper But His GCC SVN-To-Git Conversion Could Still Take Months
GCC 10 Lands Support For Emulating MMX With SSE Instructions
A Linaro Developer Has Taken Up The Effort Of Converting GCC's SVN To Git
GDB 8.3 Debugger Brings RISC-V, Terminal Styling, C++ Injection, IPv6 Connections
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Eyeing LTO By Default; GCC 9 Optimization Work Thanks To Firefox
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop