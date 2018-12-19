The I3C subsystem had sought to be included in Linux 4.20, but ultimately it was rejected for being too late in the cycle for introducing a brand new subsystem. But now it's requested to be pulled into the upcoming Linux 4.21 merge window.
Boris Brezillon has issued a new pull request looking to add I3C to the Linux 4.21 kernel. That 4.21 merge window should open next week, but due to the holidays, a number of PRs have been submitted early -- including the I3C Material.
This pull adds in the I3C core infrastructure, documents the ABI, and the initial I3C user is the Synopsys DesignWire driver.
I3C is a sensor interface specification from MIPI introduced in 2017 as a combination of the best aspects of I2C and SPI specifications while making the standard suitable for IoT devices.
2 Comments