Glibc Sees End Of Year Improvements For GNU Hurd With The Microkernel Entering Its 30th Year

There hasn't been a new GNU Hurd release since the microkernel's 0.9 release back in 2016, but at least other areas of the stack continue inching further. Glibc as an important piece to the GNU toolchain saw some improvements for Hurd during December.
Some of the latest Hurd-specific work to Glibc includes refactoring of the signal code, global signal disposition, support for sending file descriptors over Unix sockets, getrandom() / getentropy() improvements, and supporting more functions. Among the functions added for Hurd coverage are getcontext / makecontext / setcontext / swapcontext. These are based on the similar Linux functions but adapted for usage with Hurd.
The latest GNU Hurd work for the GNU C Library can be found via this Git query.
It will be interesting to see what comes of GNU Hurd in 2020, which this year marks thirty years of development on this micro-kernel that is still in a pre-1.0 state and still lacks much in the way of modern hardware support especially 64-bit and SMP support among other shortcomings severely limiting its usefulness.
