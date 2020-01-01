Glibc Sees End Of Year Improvements For GNU Hurd With The Microkernel Entering Its 30th Year
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 1 January 2020 at 10:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
There hasn't been a new GNU Hurd release since the microkernel's 0.9 release back in 2016, but at least other areas of the stack continue inching further. Glibc as an important piece to the GNU toolchain saw some improvements for Hurd during December.

Some of the latest Hurd-specific work to Glibc includes refactoring of the signal code, global signal disposition, support for sending file descriptors over Unix sockets, getrandom() / getentropy() improvements, and supporting more functions. Among the functions added for Hurd coverage are getcontext / makecontext / setcontext / swapcontext. These are based on the similar Linux functions but adapted for usage with Hurd.

The latest GNU Hurd work for the GNU C Library can be found via this Git query.

It will be interesting to see what comes of GNU Hurd in 2020, which this year marks thirty years of development on this micro-kernel that is still in a pre-1.0 state and still lacks much in the way of modern hardware support especially 64-bit and SMP support among other shortcomings severely limiting its usefulness.
Add A Comment
Related News
FSF-Approved Trisquel 9.0 Reaches Development Milestone Before Ringing In The New Year
The Debate Over GCC's SVN-to-Git Conversion Approach Won't Be Settled This Year
GNU Maintainers Seeking Greater Transparency, Clear Procedures From The FSF
The Hurd Microkernel Still Isn't Ready But GNU Had A Great 2010s With GCC + Other Projects
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special
NVIDIA Releases 340.108 Linux Driver Providing Updated Legacy Support For GeForce 8 / 9
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
FreeBSD Along With The Other BSDs Had A Pretty Good Run This Decade
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion
Controlling AMD Wraith Prism RGB Heatsinks On Linux Is Easy Now With CM-RGB