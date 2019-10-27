Huawei Laptops Seeing Support Improvements With Linux 5.5 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 October 2019 at 07:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Huawei laptops will see some support improvements with the upcoming Linux 5.5 kernel cycle.

There are a number of improvements pending to the Huawei WMI driver as part of the x86 platform driver updates queuing ahead of the Linux 5.5 merge window opening in November. Some of the Huawei laptop driver improvements on deck for their laptops include:

- Fn lock key handling support for inverting the Fn key / F1 - F12 keys.

- Battery charging thresholds support.

- Support for the WMI management interface that has been used by their Matebook laptops since at least 2017. As well, DebugFS support for exposing an interface for calling the WMI management interface.

- Various bug fixes and other code improvements.

The Huawei driver is promoted as part of this to being a "platform" driver now rather than just a WMI driver since it now handles much more than just hotkeys support. The Huawei driver code continues to be worked on within linux-platform-drivers-x86.git.

Stay tuned for more details on Linux 5.5 as the cycle kicks off in November. The Linux 5.5 stable release won't happen until early 2020 but well in time for the likes of Fedora 32 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
1 Comment
Related News
SiFive U8-Series To Offer Much Greater RISC-V Performance
Google Plumbing The Linux Support For Privacy Screens On Intel Laptops
Purism Provides Update On Librem 5 Shipping, Known Issues
Libre RISC-V Open-Source Effort Now Looking At POWER Instead Of RISC-V
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
MSM+Freedreno Driver Stack Adding Support For The Adreno 510 GPU
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Firefox 70 Released With JavaScript Baseline Interpreter, Other Updates
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Libre RISC-V Open-Source Effort Now Looking At POWER Instead Of RISC-V
Updated AMD Zen CPU Microcode Lands In Linux-Firmware Tree