Huawei laptops will see some support improvements with the upcoming Linux 5.5 kernel cycle.
There are a number of improvements pending to the Huawei WMI driver as part of the x86 platform driver updates queuing ahead of the Linux 5.5 merge window opening in November. Some of the Huawei laptop driver improvements on deck for their laptops include:
- Fn lock key handling support for inverting the Fn key / F1 - F12 keys.
- Battery charging thresholds support.
- Support for the WMI management interface that has been used by their Matebook laptops since at least 2017. As well, DebugFS support for exposing an interface for calling the WMI management interface.
- Various bug fixes and other code improvements.
The Huawei driver is promoted as part of this to being a "platform" driver now rather than just a WMI driver since it now handles much more than just hotkeys support. The Huawei driver code continues to be worked on within linux-platform-drivers-x86.git.
Stay tuned for more details on Linux 5.5 as the cycle kicks off in November. The Linux 5.5 stable release won't happen until early 2020 but well in time for the likes of Fedora 32 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
