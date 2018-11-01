Better Linux Support Is Coming For The Huawei MateBook X
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 November 2018 at 05:20 AM EST. 14 Comments
Some support improvements are on the way for Huawei's MateBook X, a lightweight ultrabook/laptop that aims to compete with the likes of Apple's MacBook Pro.

There are a new set of patches posted providing support for some important currently missing pieces of Linux support on the MateBooks. These patches allow the Huawei MateBook X to have working hotkeys on some models that currently are not supported and for the front speakers to actually work. Also with these patches albeit arguably less important is the microphone mute LED now working as well.


The current level of Huawei MateBook X support for Linux appears to be in largely good shape and better than say the latest Apple hardware but working hotkeys and speakers will certainly be useful to those interested in this ultrabook. This is just like Linux 4.20 introducing a LG Gram driver for dealing with the quirky/vendor-specific behavior in those LG laptops and like we end up seeing from most laptop vendors.

Those interested in learning more about the MateBook X can do so at the Huawei US site. The latest MateBook X models feature 7th Gen Intel CPUs, HD Graphics 620, ~13 inch 1440p display with Gorilla glass, 8GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage, and weighs 1.05kg while having a width of just 12mm.
