Huawei Linux Laptop Driver Improvements On The Way

While Microsoft is severing its relationship with Huawei, those with Huawei laptops may find a better experience on Linux.
Huawei laptops have already worked well on Linux like the MateBook while further improvements are forthcoming, as is commonly the case for x86 laptops with various quirks and other non-standard support bits. A patch was sent out today for improving the Linux kernel's existing Huawei laptop driver and extending it from being just a WMI hot-keys driver to now being a platform driver with extra functionality.
The added functionality to this Huawei-WMI Linux driver includes controlling the mic/mute LED, controlling battery charging thresholds, adjusting the Fn-lock state, and related functionality.
More details on this Huawei laptop Linux driver work via the kernel mailing list.
