Huawei Announces Kunpeng 920 As "Highest Performance ARM CPU"

Huawei announced today the Kunpeng 920, which they are saying is the highest performance ARM-based processor to date.

The Kunpeng 920 is designed for server workloads and uses a custom-designed ARMv8-based core. The company claims, "It significantly improves processor performance by optimizing branch prediction algorithms, increasing the number of OP units, and improving the memory subsystem architecture. At typical frequency, the Kunpeng 920 CPU scores over 930 in the SPECint Benchmarks test, which is 25% higher than the industry benchmark. At the same time, power efficiency is 30% better than that offered by industry counterparts. Kunpeng 920 provides much higher computing performance for data centers while slashing power consumption."

The ARM server market is getting more crowded with the likes of Cavium ThunderX and Ampere eMAG, the latter of which has been the most interesting ARM server platform we have tested to date and in production.

The Kunpeng 920 is manufactured at 7nm and offers 64 cores reportedly at 2.6GHz. The SoC also supports eight DDR4 memory channels, PCI Express 4.0, and two 100G RoCE ports.

Hawei wants to "foster an open, collaborative, and win-win ecosystem" and is collaborating with the likes of Ubuntu, SUSE, Linaro, and other organizations. No word yet on pricing or availability of the Huawei Kunpeng 920 while more commentary about this new ARM processor can be found on Huawei.com.
