Huawei Proposes In-Kernel Transactional Database For Security Purposes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 26 June 2021 at 06:28 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX SECURITY --
While some Huawei engineers are currently facing criticism for submitting superfluous kernel patches in an effort to boost their own or the company's standing in the kernel community, other engineers at Huawei are working on more substantive kernel patches. Here's a rather peculiar new patch series out on Friday where a Huawei engineer is effectively proposing an in-kernel transactional database.

The new proposal is a feature called "Huawei Digest Lists" as an in-kernel database for storing file and metadata digests. The intended use-case would be around integrity measurement (IMA) and exposing the database to user-space through SecurityFS.

Among the data intended for Digest Lists could be RPM headers and Debian repository metadata information. Huawei is pursuing the in-kernel database design so that it's stored within kernel memory and less prone to user-space attacks. Huawei Digest Lists are already in use with their openEuler Linux distribution.

Those interested in all the technical details on this Huawei Digest Lists proposal can find the cover letter and patches on the kernel mailing list. The "digest_lists" kernel implementation in its current form is just under four thousand lines of code.
4 Comments
Related News
Google Proposes An Open-Source Vulnerability Interchange Schema
Linux Kernel's BPF Fixed Up Against Spectre Vulnerability Bypass
~5x Faster SM4 Cipher Performance With AVX/AES-NI Tuned Linux Kernel Code
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Fork Brute Force Attack Detection/Mitigation Still Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes
Surface Suspension Protocol Proposed For Wayland
LibreOffice 7.2 Beta Arrives With Initial Command Pop-Up HUD, Better Performance