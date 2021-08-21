Patches Ready For Getting DisplayPort Over USB Type-C Working For More Intel Hardware
Red Hat's Hans de Goede continues doing a commendable job improving the Linux support for various laptops with key improvements. One of the latest efforts by this longtime kernel developer has been about getting DisplayPort over USB Type-C connections working for more Intel hardware.

Hans de Goede announced on Friday that his patch-set around out-of-band hotplug notification is now ready for mainlining for the Linux kernel's Direct Rendering Manager subsystem and specific wiring up for the Intel driver.

While out-of-band hotplug notification may not sound like an exciting topic for end-users, this infrastructure is necessary for getting DisplayPort over Type-C connections working on various devices.

Primarily for some older devices like some tablets/2-in-1s from the Intel Cherry Trail era, this infrastructure is needed to get DisplayPort display output working via Type-C for the event handling and switching over the data lines between USB and DP. This builds on top of the Linux kernel support around DisplayPort Alt-Mode handling previously added to the kernel's USB Type-C code.

See this pull request for more details on the functionality.
