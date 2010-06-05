Hikari Is A FreeBSD-Focused X11 Window Manager + Wayland Compositor

Hikari is a stacking window manager with tiling support that has also work-in-progress code for serving as a Wayland compositor. However, unlike most X11 window managers and Wayland compositors being focused on Linux systems, Hikari is BSD-focused.Hikari was presented at this weekend's Free Open-Source Developers' European Meeting (FOSDEM) in Brussels as a window manager / compositor initially targeting FreeBSD but is being ported ultimately to other platforms as well: Hikari can also be built for OpenBSD and the Wayland support should work on Linux systems.

Those wanting to learn more about this BSD-focused X11 window manager and eventually a full-featured Wayland compositor can find the FOSDEM 2020 presentation here (WebM / VP9). The Hikari source code is hosted here