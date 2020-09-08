Hikari 2.2 Wayland Compositor Adds Support For WayVNC, Other Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 8 September 2020 at 09:03 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
Hikari, the FreeBSD-focused Wayland compositor that also works on Linux systems, is out with a new feature release.

Hikari is a stacking Wayland compositor focused on offering a minimalistic look and feel with modal interface, keyboard oriented commands, and is based on the WLROOTS library.

Hikari 2.2 adds support for WayVNC as the Wayland VNC server code based on WLROOTS. The WayVNC support on the compositor side includes support for virtual input. Hikari 2.2 also adds middle-click emulation, fallback layouts, improved handling of maximized views, graceful shutdown handling, improved multi-monitor with XWayland, and various other enhancements.

The complete list of Hikari 2.2 changes can be found via the release announcement. More details on this rare FreeBSD-optimized Wayland compositor via the project site.
2 Comments
Related News
Wayland's Weston 9.0 Released With Kiosk Shell For Always-Fullscreen Apps
Wayfire 0.5 Wayland Compositor Brings Latency Optimizations, More Protocols
Libinput 1.16 Released - Ready To Warn You If Your System Is Too Slow
Wayland-Utils 1.0 Relased As New Utility Package For Wayland Tools
LIBEI Yields New Effort For Emulating Input Devices In Wayland
Wayland's Weston 9.0 Reaches Alpha
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel