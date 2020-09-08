Hikari, the FreeBSD-focused Wayland compositor that also works on Linux systems, is out with a new feature release.
Hikari is a stacking Wayland compositor focused on offering a minimalistic look and feel with modal interface, keyboard oriented commands, and is based on the WLROOTS library.
Hikari 2.2 adds support for WayVNC as the Wayland VNC server code based on WLROOTS. The WayVNC support on the compositor side includes support for virtual input. Hikari 2.2 also adds middle-click emulation, fallback layouts, improved handling of maximized views, graceful shutdown handling, improved multi-monitor with XWayland, and various other enhancements.
The complete list of Hikari 2.2 changes can be found via the release announcement. More details on this rare FreeBSD-optimized Wayland compositor via the project site.
