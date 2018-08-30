Linux Patches Working On High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Mice
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 August 2018 at 07:58 PM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
The latest work being sought by Google's Chrome OS team for inclusion into the upstream Linux kernel is high-resolution scrolling for Logitech mice.

Harry Cutts of the Chrome OS touch/input team sent out the latest patches today for high-resolution scroll wheel support for Logitech mice under Linux. The original high-resolution scrolling patches were sent out last week and offers much more precise reporting than the existing functionality provided by the HID driver.

This Logitech high-resolution scrolling support dates back to a discussion initiated by Harry Cutts back in July over how to properly handle these events through Linux's evdev while retaining backwards compatibility as up to now only low-resolution scrolling has worked on these devices.

The solution is to expose the high-resolution scrolling mode through a new axes while continuing to support the existing (low-resolution) events. The details are outlined via this mailing list post.

The newest kernel patches for this high-resolution scrolling with Logitech mice can be found via the kernel mailing list.

Hopefully this high-resolution scrolling support will get squared away for the Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle.

If you are using Logitech mice on Linux desktops, make sure to also check out Libratbag and Piper for Linux mouse configuration.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
It Looks Like Raptor Is Gearing Up To Release A New Open-Source POWER System
StarTech's Affordable Server Racks Continue Working Out Great - 2 More Racks Installed
Realtek USB3 Hubs Will See Firmware Updates Delivered On Linux Via Fwupd/LVFS
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Fresh NVIDIA vs. AMD Radeon OpenCL GPU Benchmarks For August 2018
Heterogeneous Memory Management Still Being Worked On For Nouveau / Radeon / Intel
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder