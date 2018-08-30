Linux Patches Working On High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Mice

The latest work being sought by Google's Chrome OS team for inclusion into the upstream Linux kernel is high-resolution scrolling for Logitech mice.
Harry Cutts of the Chrome OS touch/input team sent out the latest patches today for high-resolution scroll wheel support for Logitech mice under Linux. The original high-resolution scrolling patches were sent out last week and offers much more precise reporting than the existing functionality provided by the HID driver.
This Logitech high-resolution scrolling support dates back to a discussion initiated by Harry Cutts back in July over how to properly handle these events through Linux's evdev while retaining backwards compatibility as up to now only low-resolution scrolling has worked on these devices.
The solution is to expose the high-resolution scrolling mode through a new axes while continuing to support the existing (low-resolution) events. The details are outlined via this mailing list post.
The newest kernel patches for this high-resolution scrolling with Logitech mice can be found via the kernel mailing list.
Hopefully this high-resolution scrolling support will get squared away for the Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle.
If you are using Logitech mice on Linux desktops, make sure to also check out Libratbag and Piper for Linux mouse configuration.
