High Resolution Scroll-Wheel Support Re-Added Ahead Of Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 December 2018 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
After a short-lived experience on Linux 4.20 when it was added and then reverted due to fallout, the reworked high-resolution scroll-wheel support will re-premiere with Linux 4.21.

This high-resolution scroll wheel support is intended to provide a "smoother" scrolling experience on newer mice, particularly those from Microsoft and Logitech. Windows has supported high resolution scrolling with these mice while Linux had not. A few days back I wrote about the reworked HID implementation going through its patch review process and now that material is queued in HID-Next.


The code is queued in HID-next ahead of the Linux 4.21 merge window. So unless any new major issues are discovered that led to it being reverted a second time, this next kernel version will have this functionality for the likes of the Logitech M705, Logitech Anywhere MX, and Logitech Performance MX will be this high resolution scroll wheel support.

Libinput on the user-space side also has the necessary patches pending.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
AMI Is The Latest Vendor Joining The Linux Vendor Firmware Service
A Final Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Updates Before Linux 4.21
Revised High Resolution Scroll Wheel Support For Logitech/Microsoft Mice On Linux
The Libre RISC-V Vulkan Accelerator Will Be Targeting 25 FPS @ 720p, 5~6 GFLOPs
ARM Posts New "Komeda" Linux DRM/KMS Display Driver
Western Digital To Open-Source The "SweRV" RISC-V Core In 2019
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
AMDGPU FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync Is Set To Land For Linux 4.21