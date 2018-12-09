After a short-lived experience on Linux 4.20 when it was added and then reverted due to fallout, the reworked high-resolution scroll-wheel support will re-premiere with Linux 4.21.
This high-resolution scroll wheel support is intended to provide a "smoother" scrolling experience on newer mice, particularly those from Microsoft and Logitech. Windows has supported high resolution scrolling with these mice while Linux had not. A few days back I wrote about the reworked HID implementation going through its patch review process and now that material is queued in HID-Next.
The code is queued in HID-next ahead of the Linux 4.21 merge window. So unless any new major issues are discovered that led to it being reverted a second time, this next kernel version will have this functionality for the likes of the Logitech M705, Logitech Anywhere MX, and Logitech Performance MX will be this high resolution scroll wheel support.
Libinput on the user-space side also has the necessary patches pending.
