Hashcat 6.2.3 Introduces AMD HIP Backend
Released on Friday was a new version of the Hashcat open-source password recovery tool that now adds an AMD HIP back-end.

The Hashcat password recovery / password cracking software already sports an OpenCL back-end as well as an AMD ROCm (Radeon Open eCosystem) back-end (as well as CUDA for NVIDIA GPUs) but now they have also introduced an AMD HIP back-end for those wishing to leverage that AMD interface instead.

AMD's HIP is their Heterogeneous Computing Interface for Portability and is the company's C++ dialect to help in porting CUDA application code to portable C++ for execution on AMD GPUs. Given Hashcat already has multiple GPU back-ends including for NVIDIA CUDA, it wasn't as much of a challenge bringing up a HIP back-end too.

The AMD HIP support is found in the brand new Hashcat 6.2.3 release. Hashcat 6.2.3 also adds new hashing modes, temperature and utilization monitoring support on Linux via procfs/sysfs, some OpenCL fixes, and a variety of other enhancements.

Hashcat 6.2.3 can be downloaded from Hashcat.net while the detailed list of changes can be found via the project's GitHub.

I'm in the process of updating our Hashcat benchmarking test profile against this new release for enjoying better AMD GPU support in our future graphics benchmark comparisons.
