HarfBuzz Now Supports Dfonts

HarfBuzz is the open-source text shaping library that supports various font technologies and is used by a variety of toolkits and more. The latest addition for HarfBuzz is supporting Dfonts, as is common to macOS systems.
Dfont is a fork of the TrueType font format and is primarily used on macOS systems. Some fonts shipped on Mac systems are Dfont font files and the support for them has been primarily limited to Apple systems up until now.
But in honoring this three year old feature request, HarfBuzz as of today now supports Dfont font files.
The support was worked on for several months now and matured to the stage of merging it into HarfBuzz.
