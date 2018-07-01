HarfBuzz Now Supports Dfonts
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 1 July 2018 at 07:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
HarfBuzz is the open-source text shaping library that supports various font technologies and is used by a variety of toolkits and more. The latest addition for HarfBuzz is supporting Dfonts, as is common to macOS systems.

Dfont is a fork of the TrueType font format and is primarily used on macOS systems. Some fonts shipped on Mac systems are Dfont font files and the support for them has been primarily limited to Apple systems up until now.

But in honoring this three year old feature request, HarfBuzz as of today now supports Dfont font files.

The support was worked on for several months now and matured to the stage of merging it into HarfBuzz.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
LLVM Quitter, Ryzen & Git Were Most Popular Linux News So Far This Year
PostgreSQL 11 Beta 2 Released With VACUUM & XML Fixes
Python 3.7 Released With C API For Thread-Local Storage, Data Classes, Context Variables
The Perl Conference 2018 Session Videos Are Now Online
Rust 1.27 Released With SIMD Improvements
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Fedora 29 Aims To Offer Up Modules For Everyone