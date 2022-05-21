HarfBuzz 4.3 Released With Big Performance Improvements
HarfBuzz 4.3 was released on Friday as this open-source library that serves as a text shaping engine used by GNOME/GTK, KDE/Qt, Android, Flutter, Java, all major web browsers, and other software.

With last night's HarfBuzz 4.3 release there are a number of performance improvements in this feature release. The HarfBuzz 4.3 release brings a "major" speed-up to font loading. Also, subsetting of fonts is much faster with some font files seeing as much 3x faster performance.

Other performance work in HarfBuzz 4.3 includes speeding up CFF2 table blending and speeding up of other functions. This release also has various bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on HarfBuzz 4.3 for this widely used text shaping library via GitHub.
