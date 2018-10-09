The HarfBuzz open-source text shaping library that is used by GNOME, KDE, Firefox, LibreOffice, Chrome OS, Java, and countless other desktop applications has reached version 2.0.
HarfBuzz 2.0 released on Thursday with AAT shaping support, a variety of fixes, and other changes that made it the biggest release since its version 0.9.1 milestone. More than 500 commits were collected in five weeks to this widely-used text shaping library on the Linux desktop. There are several new APIs offered with HarfBuzz 2.0 along with some deprecations.
Those into fonts and text shaping can learn about the version 2.0 HarfBuzz release via this FreeDesktop.org entry.
