HardenedBSD 11-STABLE v1100056.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 July 2018 at 05:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
For those relying upon BSD in security-critical environments, a new HardenedBSD 11-STABLE update is now available for this security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD.

HardenedBSD continues to be a "fork" of FreeBSD focused on shipping the maximum security potential. HardenedBSD adds in extra security technologies, exploit mitigations, and other tweaks compared to what is shipped by default in FreeBSD stable. HardenedBSD 11-STABLE v1100056.1 is available today as a minor update compared to their previous stable update from several weeks back.

Among the changes in this new stable snapshot are updating the LLVM/Clang compiler to the 6.0.1 point release, libnv/msun/fsck_msdosfs updates, and a variety of targeted fixes and other minor enhancements.

The release announcement at HardenedBSD.org outlines the dozen or so changes found in this minor 11-STABLE update.
