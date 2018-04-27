HardCloud: OpenMP Offloading To FPGAs For The Cloud

While OpenMP 4 supports accelerators like GPUs and DSPs, HardCloud is a new initiative focused on OpenMP offloading for FPGAs and with an emphasis on speeding up cloud computing.
HardCloud offers OpenMP offloading to FPGAs using the Intel HARP2 platform. HardCloud is an extension of OpenMP with new use and module directives.
If you are into FPGAs and interested in the new OpenMP offloading prospects for them, you can learn more about the just-announced HardCloud project at HardCloud.org and the code is hosted on GitHub.
Add A Comment