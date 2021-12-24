Happy Holidays / Merry Christmas From Phoronix & Preparing For 2022

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and/or cheers to any end-of-year celebrations you may partake in. The daily original content on Phoronix will continue each day just as it has been for years without any single day interruption but there is also a holiday Phoronix Premium special for those wanting to help cap off 2021 and help ensure a successful 2022 for continued Linux benchmarking, performance testing, hardware reviews, and open-source news.
There is still a number of interesting benchmarks and performance comparisons to share before the year is through along with other year-end recaps, so stay tuned for plenty of interesting content still this year. You can stay up-to-date and engage as well via our Facebook and Twitter.
My number one holiday wish is of course for readers to stop using any ad-blockers when viewing this site -- pay per impression ads are what make this site possible and without them it's impossible to operate and invest in all of this Linux coverage. Unfortunately, the state of the ad industry (and ad blockers) and trends around Facebook and YouTube have only made it increasingly more difficult to operate sustainably. For those preferring an ad-free experience, you can join Phoronix Premium to enjoy the site ad-free and multi-page articles on a single page. Phoronix Premium costs less than $3 per month ($35 per year) or for the holidays is once again a special sale. Through the end of year, you can "go premium" at the discounted holiday rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription while for this end-of-year deal you can go premium for just $25 per year or $120 for a lifetime subscription.
To jump on this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $120 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Following that I will manually activate your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the special rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Anything above and beyond as a tip is welcome. If wanting to pay via alternate means than PayPal, email me to the address above to figure out alternative forms.
Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and thanks for your continued support over the past going on 18 years of Phoronix.
